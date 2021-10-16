Check out this unique property with 16 acres, a pond, a large workshop, and a home built in November 2019. Home has tile floors and granite throughout with knotty alder cabinets with 4 bedrooms and a study/bonus room, 3 full baths, and a split floor plan with one of the bedrooms having access to a bathroom for extra privacy. Home has cathedral ceilings with stained bead board in main areas, 2X6 exterior walls, foam insulation, and 5 ton two stage heat pump system with auto circulated air return system. In addition to the 2100 sqft of living space there is also a 750 sqft insulated heated/cooled finished out garage with hooksups for h/c sink option and second fridge with ice maker water hook-ups and side door for easy outside access. Front covered porch is 8X30 as well as a covered back porch. One year old 30X40 shop with a 20X30 open covered area. This shop is insulated and wired 110/220 electric 100 amp service, (1800) total sqft, 12X12 overhead roll up door, LED lighting, and 13.5ft sidewalls. Property has a livestock fence and has had cows and hay cut yearly for the last 7 plus years and has been yearly sprayed for weed control.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $725,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Benediction to a victory: At chancellor's request, clergy bless Kyle Field prior to Texas A&M win over Alabama
The initial trajectory of Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s last-second kick Saturday was wrong. Off of his foot, the hooking bid appeared des…
As fans poured over the railings of Kyle Field when Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights giving the Aggies a 41-38 win …
Bryan police have identified the person who died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday as a 28-year-old Bryan woman.
Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they doing.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Texas A&M achieved the unexpected by ending No. 1 Alabama’s 58-quarter streak of holding a lead, then ended the Crimson Tide’s 19-game win…
Two men were in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after sheriff's deputies reported finding nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in their car …
Graham Hogan got a birthday wish earlier this month that every kid who plays baseball would love the chance to have — meet one of their favori…
OFFENSE: A
Watch now as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players discuss the Aggies' upset win over Alabama.