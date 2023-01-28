4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $715,000

Estimated completion is February 2023!! You'll love this stunning, new construction home sitting on over an acre! This open concept floor plan offers over 3000 sqft of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, dining area, two living areas, covered patio with outdoor kitchen and 2 car garage. High end features include engineered hardwood flooring, a modern gourmet kitchen with a walk in pantry, custom cabinets, double oven, LG 5 burner cooktop, granite counter tops and more. Huge master suite with double sinks, walk-in shower, separate tub and a spacious closet that flows into the laundry room. Other 3 bedrooms are situated on the other side of the home with good sized closet space. Don't miss your chance to own a brand new home! Some of buyer's custom selections can still be made!! *title policy and survey to be covered if using builders preferred lender*