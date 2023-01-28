Estimated completion is February 2023!! You'll love this stunning, new construction home sitting on over an acre! This open concept floor plan offers over 3000 sqft of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, dining area, two living areas, covered patio with outdoor kitchen and 2 car garage. High end features include engineered hardwood flooring, a modern gourmet kitchen with a walk in pantry, custom cabinets, double oven, LG 5 burner cooktop, granite counter tops and more. Huge master suite with double sinks, walk-in shower, separate tub and a spacious closet that flows into the laundry room. Other 3 bedrooms are situated on the other side of the home with good sized closet space. Don't miss your chance to own a brand new home! Some of buyer's custom selections can still be made!! *title policy and survey to be covered if using builders preferred lender*
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $715,000
