Stunning, new construction home on over an acre corner lot in Green Branch Ridge! This open concept floor plan offers over 3000 sqft of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, large completed bonus room, mud room with ample storage cabinets, oversized laundry room, large covered patio (plumbed for outdoor kitchen) and 2 car garage. High end features include stone to ceiling stone gas started fireplace, vaulted ceilings, a modern gourmet kitchen with a walk-in pantry (with counter space and plugs!), custom cabinets, double oven, 5 burner gas cooktop (with pot filler built into backsplash), granite counter tops and under cabinet lighting. Primary suite is complete with solid flooring, raised ceiling, en-suite bathroom features designer tile details, double sinks, walk-in shower, separate tub, under cabinet vanity lighting and a walk-in closet that includes full sized built-in mirror.. The other 3 bedrooms are situated on the other side of the home with outstanding closet space, one en-suite bathroom and the other 2 bedrooms offer a functional jack & jill bathroom.