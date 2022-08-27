4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $699,900

We know you've been looking for a stunning country home with acreage & views that's not too far from town... well here it is! Located in the beautiful Green Branch Ridge subdivision just 10 minutes to Hwy 6 in the Steep Hollow area, this builders personal custom split floor plan sits on 1.53 acres & was built by 413 Custom Builders in 2019. It features 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,832 sq. ft., an extra long double car driveway, oversized garage & covered back patio with built in grill. The open concept living and kitchen will wow you with its tall ceilings, custom finishes and floor to ceiling fireplace! The giant walk in pantry is the icing on the cake! The spacious primary bedroom grants you access to the primary bathroom which wraps around into your oversized walk-in closet & back into the laundry room, this is just one of the prime features of this home! Upstairs you will find the 5th bedroom or bonus room & 3rd bathroom including a large closet, which could easily be a private home office, playroom or game room. You will love the 20x20 shop out back with roll up door for extra storage, woodworking, etc. Find peace in the outdoors while fishing in the stock pond & enjoy ample yard space for four wheelers, dirt bikes or whatever your heart desires. Your country living oasis awaits!