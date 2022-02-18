4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $699,000

Gorgeous home less than four years old in Miramont subdivision right on the golf course. This is the only home in Miramont directly on the golf course for under $700,000. This is one of the best lots in Miramont that is on the golf course and is in a cul de sac so there is no traffic. Amazing four bedrooms with three full baths with gorgeous full views of the golf course. Open concept living with all custom tile floors throughout done by a local artist that is indescribable. Full state of the art security system with a monitor showing cameras at four different locations. All state-of-the-art appliances convey. A custom wrought iron fence surrounds the back of the property and has ample green grass. Rub shoulders with ex-Presidents and celebrities, if you choose to join the award-winning Miramont Golf club.