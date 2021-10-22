This remarkable new construction home offers everything you could want! It is situated on an acre lot with a side entry garage. This 4 bed/3 bath home comes with an alluring entryway and spacious study that is situated so that it can be used for work or schooling! It has a beautiful covered patio with a built in kitchen to allow you to enjoy being outside of the city limits. It has a gorgeous open concept kitchen and living areas with soaring ceilings throughout and fireplace to give you the extra "wow" factor! There is an abundance of closet and storage space throughout the home, including two large walk in closets in the master suite. Don't miss your chance to have a piece of paradise just outside of the city limits, but still less than a 10 minutes drive to the nearest Target and Kroger! If you want some custom touches, there is plenty of time to add your own personality to this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $699,000
