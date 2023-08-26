Nestled on 1.19 acres in the desirable neighborhood of Garrison Creek, this property offers the ideal combination of practicality and style, making it an ideal choice for families or individuals seeking a cozy retreat. Step inside to discover a well-appointed living space that exudes warmth and functionality. The open-concept layout seamlessly connects the living room, dining area, and kitchen, creating a welcoming atmosphere for both everyday living and entertaining guests. Large windows allow natural light to flood the space, creating an airy and inviting ambiance. The kitchen is the heart of this home, featuring modern appliances, ample storage space, and a convenient center island that doubles as a breakfast bar. Whether you're cooking a delicious meal or enjoying a quick snack, this well-equipped kitchen will cater to all your culinary needs. The master bedroom is a tranquil haven, offering a peaceful retreat at the end of the day. It boasts a spacious layout, allowing for a comfortable bed, storage solutions, and a private ensuite bathroom for added convenience. Outdoor living is equally enjoyable, with a well-maintained backyard that provides a serene setting for relaxation and recreation. Whether it's hosting summer barbecues, gardening, or simply unwinding in the fresh air, the possibilities are endless.