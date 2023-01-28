4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $689,000

Location, Location, Location! This house has it all! Minutes from town with the living in the country feel. Built in 2016 this house boast all the bells and whistles you have been looking for. Nestled on a one acre tract you wont have neighbors looking through your windows which allows for great privacy while enjoying the outdoors. Walking into the home you are greeted with an open concept kitchen and living with granite countertops, and island and tons of cabinet space! Perfect for entertaining guest any time of year! Primary room offers a small nook for an office or reading area, large walk in bathroom with multiple storage closets, walk in shower and huge tub! Other rooms offer privacy from one another without feeling crowed. Beautiful wood tile floors throughout help keep allergies down to a minimum. Make your appointment today to see this gorgeous home before its too late!