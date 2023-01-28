Location, Location, Location! This house has it all! Minutes from town with the living in the country feel. Built in 2016 this house boast all the bells and whistles you have been looking for. Nestled on a one acre tract you wont have neighbors looking through your windows which allows for great privacy while enjoying the outdoors. Walking into the home you are greeted with an open concept kitchen and living with granite countertops, and island and tons of cabinet space! Perfect for entertaining guest any time of year! Primary room offers a small nook for an office or reading area, large walk in bathroom with multiple storage closets, walk in shower and huge tub! Other rooms offer privacy from one another without feeling crowed. Beautiful wood tile floors throughout help keep allergies down to a minimum. Make your appointment today to see this gorgeous home before its too late!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $689,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
College Station police said a dead body was found in a creek at Wolf Pen Creek Park on Friday morning.
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
While driving through Bryan-College Station a little less than a year ago, restauranteur Nick Taptelis and one of his business partners notice…
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who wa…
Little Orphan Annie, her beloved dog Sandy, and “Daddy” Warbucks return to the community this weekend when the College Station High School fin…
After much anticipation, the Bryan school district community learned what its newest mascot was going to be on Tuesday. The O.W. Sadberry, Sr.…
When Prosper’s Brandon Schmidt saw A&M Consolidated was looking for a football coach, he thought, “That’s a really good job.”
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is not expected to play baseball for the Aggies this spring, head coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed Tuesday.
While Buzz Williams was working through a shooting drill with another player, a seemingly inconsequential statement from senior guard Tyrece R…