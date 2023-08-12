Reece Homes "Elizabeth" plan comes to Oakmont! Homes kitchen features quartzite countertops, stainless steel appliances, butler's pantry, and a large island. Reece homes signature mudroom opens to the laundry room and connects to the primary bedroom's closet. Primary bedroom features a tray ceiling, while the En-suite comes equipped with split double vanity, garden tub, walk-in shower, closeted toilet, and spacious walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms have spacious closets and full bathrooms! Flex space and designated study give everyone ample room to work and play! Large covered back patio provides the perfect space for all outdoor activities! You'll love the spacious, well-lit walking paths and newly constructed amenity center in Oakmont! This subdivision is only minutes from dining, shopping, and medical facilities!