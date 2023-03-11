Enjoy Spacious Country Living in the quiet Messina Hof Estates! Boxwood Homes presents this sprawling 2,792 square foot home nestled on a 1.02 acre lot. This split floor plan presents 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, a study, and a 3 car garage. Entering through the front door beautiful wood floors carry you through the adjoined living, kitchen, and dining area. The large living room showcases soaring vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, and large picture windows looking out to your huge patio and private backyard. The kitchen flaunts plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a walk in pantry. Tucked away behind the kitchen is the master suite with double vanities, bathtub, a large walk in shower, and a walk in-closet that has access to the laundry room. On the other side of the home is a “second master” with an en suite bath and walk in closet and to two additional bedrooms sharing a spacious secondary bath. Residents of the subdivision have access to the Four Diamond accommodations of the Messina Hof Winery and Resort. This home is only minutes from shopping, hospitals, and all that Bryan has to offer.