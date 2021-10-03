Check out this unique property with approximately 7.5 acres, a pond, a large workshop, and a home built in November 2019. Home has tile floors and granite throughout with knotty alder cabinets with 4 bedrooms and a study/bonus room, 3 full baths, and a split floor plan with one of the bedrooms having access to a bathroom for extra privacy. Home has cathedral ceilings with stained bead board in main areas, 2X6 exterior walls, foam insulation, and 5 ton two stage heat pump system with auto circulated air return system. In addition to the 2100 sqft of living space there is also a 750 sqft insulated heated/cooled finished out garage with hooksups for h/c sink option and second fridge with ice maker water hook-ups and side door for easy outside access. Front covered porch is 8X30 as well as a covered back porch. One year old 30X40 shop with a 20X30 open covered area. This shop is insulated and wired 110/220 electric 100 amp service, (1800) total sqft, 12X12 overhead roll up door, LED lighting, and 13.5ft sidewalls. Property has a livestock fence and has had cows and hay cut yearly for the last 7 plus years and has been yearly sprayed for weed control. Property is also being listed in MLS 21012770 with 16 acres.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $650,000
