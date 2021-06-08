 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $650,000

Looking for a home on over 1.5 acres, with a pool, a shop and on a lake?? Look no further than this 2720 Sqft home in desirable North Country Estates. Only 14 minutes from Downtown Bryan, this country property is out of city limits (lower taxes.) It boast four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two living and dining areas plus an additional office/workout room. This property also features a 25x40 shop with additional 10 ft overhang on two sides. The pool is a staycation lover's dream with water wall and tanning shelf to relax and enjoy the view of the small lake. Seller is a licensed real estate agent. View More

