4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $650,000

Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bath home sitting on 1.3 acres in Green Branch Ridge subdivision. This home offers an open/spacious floor plan, vaulted A-frame ceilings, beautiful floor to ceiling wood burning fireplace and so much more. The HUGE window in the living room makes for great natural lighting! The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, bright white cabinets, tons of storage space, sunken farmhouse sink, oversized walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and an eating bar. Relax in the master suite with a soaking tub, separate tiled shower, dual sinks/vanities and two walk in closets. All bedrooms are good sized and upstairs you will find a spacious extra living area/gameroom with built-ins PLUS extra attic space ready to be converted into an extra bedroom or office if you desire. Entertain on the back patio with tons of shade and outdoor kitchen. Don't miss this one!