If you are searching for a contemporary farmhouse, THIS IS IT! The modern window layout gives you just the right amount of light and style to change up the farmhouse look. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home invites you in with a grand open living space, including elevated ceilings with accents, and an office area on the front of the home. For those who love to cook and entertain, this kitchen is for YOU! The offset layout allows for a gorgeous window over the sink and is paired with your cooktop on the island, so you feel like you are part of the action while preparing meals. An extensive outdoor patio FAR exceeds what you will find in other builds around town. It comes equipped with an outdoor kitchen and beautiful stained tongue and groove accents with plenty of room for your outdoor furniture. The primary suite has a huge bedroom, bright bathroom and ample closet space. The split floor plan allows for all guest rooms to be on the far end of the home, giving you a peaceful retreat. Don’t miss your opportunity to live on this acre lot in a fantastic community!