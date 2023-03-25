Check out the ONE-OF-A-KIND ranch style home in Garrison Creek! Walking into this almost 2700 square foot home, you are greeted with a formal entry hall that has accented tongue and groove ceilings. Upon turning the corner, you will be STUNNED with 15 foot raised ceilings and an abundance of windows! The kitchen is a chef's dream, with plenty of counter space and serving areas. The guest rooms are all on the same side of the home along with a built in study work space. This home does not lack storage! There is a massive pantry with built-in's and countertops, as well as an additional storage closet. The primary bedroom wing includes TWO walk in closets, with one connected to the laundry. There is a soaking tub and a zero entry walk in shower big enough for a party! Speaking of party, the back patio is unmatched at over 550 square feet with a full outdoor kitchen for entertaining. When it is time to wind down, you can move to the lovely covered front patio, great for rocking chairs and ending your evening. Call for your chance to make this dream home yours!