Gorgeous home less than four years old in Miramont subdivision right on the golf course. This is the only home in Miramont directly on the golf course for under $700,000. This is one of the best lots in Miramont that is on the golf course and is in a cul de sac so there is no traffic. Amazing four bedrooms with three full baths with gorgeous full views of the golf course. Open concept living with all custom tile floors throughout done by a local artist that is indescribable. Full state of the art security system with a monitor showing cameras at four different locations. All state-of-the-art appliances convey. A custom wrought iron fence surrounds the back of the property and has ample green grass. Rub shoulders with ex-Presidents and celebrities, if you choose to join the award-winning Miramont Golf club.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan High School Director of Bands Bre Osbourn has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective Feb. 14, pending an investigation by t…
Soon after Buddy and Jeane McGown first met in 1950, Jeane had long-term plans for the both of them.
Longtime Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna is no longer a school district employee.
Post Oak Mall turned out thousands when it first opened its doors to the public on Feb. 17, 1982, with 80 stores and four anchors. Forty years…
College Station will make an internal hire to replace departing football coach Steve Huff, who was hired Thursday as head football coach and a…
First-year Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle capped his first weekend by experiencing “Olsen Magic.”
The Bryan school board will meet at noon Friday for a special meeting to name the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
Gary Blair’s decision to return to his hometown after graduating from Texas Tech led him to a job as a physical education teacher at the newly…
Three College Station High School students have earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
It will be a night of champions for women’s college basketball at Reed Arena on Thursday.