This summer has been a doozy but what if you had a pool and still only had a $40 a month electric bill? You'll love this beautifully maintained Reece Home with extensive landscaping, an in-ground pool and solar panels with a battery back-up. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus a game room this home lives large and features many custom touches throughout. Design features include custom built-in storage, stainless appliances, upgraded granite countertops and custom lighting. This floor plan is packed with many layout features including a mud room with built-in cubby storage, study nook, and a large laundry room. The open yet defined social area showcases a large kitchen with an island which can easily seat six of your favorite people, built-in shelving with window seat in the dining room, and custom cabinetry that flanks the brick fireplace with shiplap accents. Stairs have been built in the garage for easy access to storage or a future upstairs area. Enjoy relaxing on the back porch with a fireplace and outdoor kitchen, as well as that beautiful pool. The energy package includes foam insulation, high efficiency HVAC and appliances, and solar panels with a back-up battery tied to several rooms in the house in case of a power loss. The side entry garage has epoxy floors and windows for natural light.