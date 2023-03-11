This beautiful JaxSir home is located in a tranquil neighborhood with no back neighbor! You get the advantages of being close to town, while still maintaining the feel of country living. As you walk into a grand entry with detailed ceilings, you are lead to an outstanding living space with windows all around and a fabulous cathedral ceiling. This split floor plan allows for 3 beds on one side of the home while keeping the primary suite nestled to the rear of the home for privacy. There is a giant primary bathroom and closet. The details in this home do not go unnoticed! There are beams and ceiling detail throughout and an almost 400 square foot covered patio to enjoy your piece of paradise!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $630,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dirt will begin to move this summer as Baylor Scott & White’s College Station main hospital campus seeks to expand its services.
The Abrego family raised a family of Aggies, as all six of their children graduated from Texas A&M University. Now that their children are…
The goal of the day for the A&M Consolidated and College Station track and field teams was to stack up solid performances at the Cougar Re…
Pluckers Wing Bar is coming to College Station in 2024.
A Mexican official says two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction Friday in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have b…