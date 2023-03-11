This beautiful JaxSir home is located in a tranquil neighborhood with no back neighbor! You get the advantages of being close to town, while still maintaining the feel of country living. As you walk into a grand entry with detailed ceilings, you are lead to an outstanding living space with windows all around and a fabulous cathedral ceiling. This split floor plan allows for 3 beds on one side of the home while keeping the primary suite nestled to the rear of the home for privacy. There is a giant primary bathroom and closet. The details in this home do not go unnoticed! There are beams and ceiling detail throughout and an almost 400 square foot covered patio to enjoy your piece of paradise!