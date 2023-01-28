4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $629,900

Welcome home! Sitting on a 1 acre lot, this sprawling 2500 square foot home is calling your name. The beautiful entry hall is accented with a tongue and groove ceiling and leads to a spacious open living area. The kitchen is nestled in the corner with an idyllic window sink to allow you to take in the beautiful acreage around you. There is a study designed to give you an enjoyable work space with picturesque windows and French doors to the front patio! All bedrooms have ample space and closet areas. The primary suite is at the back of the home and features a massive walk in shower and quaint soaking tub under the window. This home does not lack storage! You will find an expansive pantry, laundry room and mudroom. If you like the outdoors, this home is for you! The covered back patio is over 600 square feet and comes equipped with an outdoor kitchen. Photos are renderings and not actual selections. Actual selections available upon request. Don’t miss your chance to make this home yours!