Enjoy Spacious Country Living in the quiet Messina Hof Estates! Boxwood Homes presents this 2,687 square foot home nestled on a 1.03 acre lot. This split floor plan presents 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, a study, and a 2 car garage. Beautiful wood floors welcome you into the adjoined kitchen, living, and dining area. The living room boasts plenty of natural lighting with picture windows looking out to your large patio and private backyard. Living room features include a gas fireplace and a huge wet bar, perfect for entertaining! The spacious kitchen flaunts stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and a walk in pantry. Enjoy your private master suite tucked away behind the living room with double vanities, bathtub, a large walk in shower, and a walk in-closet. On the other side of the home are 3 additional bedrooms and spacious secondary baths. Residents of the subdivision have access to the Four Diamond accommodations of the Messina Hof Winery and Resort. This home is only minutes from shopping, hospitals, and all that Bryan has to offer.