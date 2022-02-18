Beautiful peaceful private 1 acre property with approx. 3312 sqft! Pretty & well maintained brick home has foyer, formal dining & living w/high decorative ceilings, cozy brick gas/wood fireplace, updated chef's kitchen w/two cooktops, built in oven, beautiful granite and adjacent to eating area & family room. Split floor-plan w/master & en suite, and 2nd bedroom and bath, and two other bedrooms w/one bath on the other side. Huge game/flex room w/ bar area & full bath, w/french doors to the backyard perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous attached wood/beamed pavilion style carport also could double as additional entertaining space! There is also a well-built 1200 sqft insulated workshop w/tons of electrical outlets, bright lights, its own 200 amp circuit box, and 12' roll up door! Property is just 4 mins from Rellus Campus, 10 mins to downtown, and only 20 mins to Texas A&M Park. This is a truly a unique and wonderful property to make your own. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $629,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan High School Director of Bands Bre Osbourn has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective Feb. 14, pending an investigation by t…
Texas A&M President Banks directs The Battalion to cease regular print edition by end of spring semester
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks informed leadership at The Battalion, the university’s student newspaper, Friday afterno…
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Three men were killed during a shooting early Sunday morning at a South Texas sports bar, according to police.
When Steve Huff stepped out onto the front porch of the College Station High School field house on the school’s opening day in August 2012, he…
Bryan resident Juan Hernandez will have a moment few have experienced: appearing in a Super Bowl ad.
A Galveston County man was in the Brazos County jail Wednesday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
Bryan High School English teacher Abby Scoresby’s favorite day of the year, Valentine’s Day, became even more special when award-winning child…
The Caldwell Motel burned down Tuesday and the motel was a "total loss," according to Caldwell Fire Chief David Pevehouse.
From caring for cows to caring for people, Rudder High School senior Charli Josey has a heart for healing that she uses on the family ranch an…
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …