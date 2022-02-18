Beautiful peaceful and private one acre property with approximate 3312 square feet of living space! This pretty and well maintained brick home includes: entry foyer, formal dining, formal living area with high decorative ceilings. The living room also has a cozy brick (gas started) wood-burning fireplace. An updated chef's kitchen with two cooktops (one gas & one electric), built in oven, tons of cabinetry, and beautiful granite countertops. Kitchen is adjacent to eating area and family room. This home has a split bedroom plan with the master & private en suite on one side of the home, along with one bedroom and bath, and two additional bedrooms with one bath on the other side. Home also has a huge game/flex room which includes a small kitchenette area and full bathroom. This bonus space includes large french doors to the back yard making it perfect for entertaining! The home also has a gorgeous wood/beamed pavilion style carport, attached to the home, and can also double as an additional entertaining space for large parties and gatherings! That is not all! There is also a well-built 1200 square foot insulated workshop with tons of electrical outlets, bright lights, its own 200 amp circuit box, and 12' roll up door! Property is just 4 mins from Rellus Campus, 10 mins to downtown, and only 20 mins to Texas A&M Park. This is a truly a unique and wonderful property to make your own. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $629,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan High School Director of Bands Bre Osbourn has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective Feb. 14, pending an investigation by t…
Texas A&M President Banks directs The Battalion to cease regular print edition by end of spring semester
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks informed leadership at The Battalion, the university’s student newspaper, Friday afterno…
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Three men were killed during a shooting early Sunday morning at a South Texas sports bar, according to police.
When Steve Huff stepped out onto the front porch of the College Station High School field house on the school’s opening day in August 2012, he…
Bryan resident Juan Hernandez will have a moment few have experienced: appearing in a Super Bowl ad.
A Galveston County man was in the Brazos County jail Wednesday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
Bryan High School English teacher Abby Scoresby’s favorite day of the year, Valentine’s Day, became even more special when award-winning child…
The Caldwell Motel burned down Tuesday and the motel was a "total loss," according to Caldwell Fire Chief David Pevehouse.
From caring for cows to caring for people, Rudder High School senior Charli Josey has a heart for healing that she uses on the family ranch an…
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …