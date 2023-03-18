Reece Homes "The Landry" plan is Parade Home ready in Oakmont! Wood beams stretch across living and dining areas, with a wood burning fireplace boasting from the end wall! Custom cabinetry, GE stainless-steel appliances, farmhouse sink, quartz countertops, and a butler's pantry create a kitchen ready to help you prepare and serve in style! An oversized Master bedroom leads you into an equally beautiful En-suite. Double vanities, walk-in shower, and a free-standing tub are waiting to help you unwind after a long day! Elongated walk-in closet wraps around to laundry room. Upstairs opens to a bright, welcoming flex space, two additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom! Covered patio showcases a vaulted ceiling, the perfect place to enjoy a meal while watching the sunset! Custom design features and wood look tile flooring throughout enhance the open floorplan! You'll love the spacious, well-lit walking paths and newly constructed amenity center in Oakmont! This subdivision is only minutes from dining, shopping, and medical facilities! Move-in ready mid-April!