4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $620,000

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Baker Builder Home offers space to stretch out, w/ room for everyone. Located at the end of a private cul-de-sac in the newly developed Reliance Ridge Subdivision, this new construction home has everything you would expect from this custom home builder: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, & the integrity and reputation to back their work. You will love the open-concept living area, with wood burning fireplace, custom designed kitchen with an adjoining butler's pantry, and a spacious dining area all overlooking a generously sized covered outdoor entertainment space. Amenities include Engineered Hard Wood floors in the main living area, tile in wet areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Just a short drive from the heart of Bryan, enjoy the country setting with the convenience of city shopping.