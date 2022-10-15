This stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath Baker Builder Home offers space to stretch out, w/ room for everyone. Located at the end of a private cul-de-sac in the newly developed Reliance Ridge Subdivision, this new construction home has everything you would expect from this custom home builder: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, & the integrity and reputation to back their work. You will love the open-concept living area, with wood burning fireplace, custom designed kitchen with an adjoining butler's pantry, and a spacious dining area all overlooking a generously sized covered outdoor entertainment space. Amenities include Engineered Hard Wood floors in the main living area, tile in wet areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Just a short drive from the heart of Bryan, enjoy the country setting with the convenience of city shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $620,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Youth tournament baseball teams will be going bananas this weekend at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station.
Note: This list was published in the Oct. 13 edition of The Eagle and reflects the names of students submitted by each school and/or school di…
Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex, housing Texas A&M’s football operations, were evacuated at approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday du…
Note: College Station ISD elementary schools are graded on a nine-week period and will be published on the next six-week period. All other sch…
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — From a summer of back-and-forth fireworks between Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban, …
Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. Here's what you should know.
An apex predator, the mountain lion, has been quietly hunting interloping donkeys in Death Valley. For the first time, it has been caught on camera.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After last week’s lackluster loss at Mississippi State, Texas A&M was looking to do the impossible against No. 1 Alabam…