This beautiful JaxSir home is a MUST SEE! Located in a tranquil neighborhood (with no back neighbor), you get all the advantages of being close to town while maintaining a rural feel. As you walk into the home, you are greeted with a stained wood herringbone pop up and bright study space. The stunning wood beams and cathedral ceiling invite you into a warm living space with tons of natural light! This split floor plan has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on one side of the home and a massive primary suite on the other. The cathedral ceiling in the primary bedroom give you all the feels, not to mention the spa-like primary suite bathroom! It screams luxury! There is a huge covered back patio equipped with an outdoor kitchen. The home faces southwest giving you access to gorgeous sunrises and sunsets. The details in this home do not go unnoticed! Do not miss your chance to make this your home.