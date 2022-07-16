 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $615,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $615,000

When Magruder Homes designed this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home with a bonus room and study, they had a certain buyer in mind...someone who needed space to stretch out with room for everyone in a beautiful design. Featuring an open concept living room, kitchen, and dining room with wood-look tile, a split floor plan, custom cabinetry, and quartz counters throughout, this home has both style and substance. The bonus room provides a great space to play or enjoy media time with loved ones, or it provides an option for a multi-generational household. This home has what you have come to expect from Magruder Homes: a stunning elevation, beautiful mill-work, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, with the integrity and reputation to back their work!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert