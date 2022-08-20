4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $613,161

Reece Homes "Elizabeth" plan comes to Greenbrier! Homes kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and large island. Reece homes signature mudroom opens to homes laundry room and connects to master closet. Master bedroom features a tray ceiling and bright windows. En suite comes equipped with split double vanity, garden tub, walk-in shower, closeted toilet, and spacious walk-in closet. Front bedrooms have spacious closets, and full bathrooms! Fourth bedroom, and full bathroom are located by homes game room! Large, covered back patio provides the perfect space for all outdoor activities! Homes design features include quartz and granite countertops, custom design elements, custom cabinetry and lighting, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances!