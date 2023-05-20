Want to live in the country but still be close to the city, "you have found the perfect home"! This beautiful Benjamin Rivers home in Garrison Creek has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and sits on a one acre of land. This home features an open floor plan with a large great room with raised box ceiling with crown molding, wood-burning fireplace that opens to a gorgeous kitchen and breakfast area with granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry with all energy efficient appliances. This home offers a separate formal dining room with Cathedral ceiling, built-in buffet bar, wine cooler and wine racks for all your holiday gatherings and entertaining. After a long fun-filled day, a feel like retreat awaits you! Walk into the beautiful spacious master suite with raised box ceiling, granite counter-tops in master bath, walk-in shower and garden soaking tub to relax and pamper yourself. Enjoy your morning coffee and evening time under a wonderful covered back patio with a privacy fence perfect for entertaining! Estimated completion date is 4/1/2023.