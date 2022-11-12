4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $599,900

MOVE IN FOR THE HOLIDAYS!! 4% BUILDER CONTRIBUTION TOWARD CLOSING COSTS OR RATE BUYDOWN - MUST CLOSE BY DEC 31, 2022. SEE YOUR AGENT FOR DETAILS. Own the Reece Parade Home with many upgrades. The "Elizabeth" plan comes to Oakmont! The stunning kitchen features white oak and painted cabinets for a fresh look. Quartz countertops, a farmhouse sink, stainless steel cooktop with separate oven and microwave, walk-in pantry, and large island combine form with functionality. Reece Homes' signature mudroom opens to the laundry room and connects to primary closet. The primary bedroom features a tray ceiling, wonderful light and an en-suite equipped with split double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, closeted toilet, and spacious walk-in closet. Front bedroom has a spacious closet, and a full bathroom is across the hall. Two additional bedrooms each with their own bathroom are convenient to the game room! Large, covered back patio has a vaulted ceiling, providing the perfect space for all outdoor activities. Upgraded design features include quartz and granite countertops throughout, interior brick wall accents, hardwood flooring, custom lighting, and custom cabinetry!