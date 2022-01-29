4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $599,900

This custom home with “wow” around every corner is coming soon! With 4 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths plus a study, this spacious split plan home sits on over an acre in beautiful Green Branch Ridge! Gorgeous open kitchen with a huge island overlooking the living room with wood burning fireplace with amazing ceilings. Enjoy the big open living room great for entertaining, mud room, big bedrooms with walk in closets, large laundry room with sink, oversized garage & magnificent covered back porch! The master suite is a retreat in itself with extra large shower, soaking tub, double vanities & a giant master closet! This home is presented by Cedar Beam Homes & you don’t want to miss all they have to offer!