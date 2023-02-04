An incredible new construction home in Greenbrier! This Pitman Custom Home includes an oversized two car garage, large living spaces, extensive crown molding, cedar beams and a floor to ceiling brick fireplace. The chef’s kitchen features quartz counter tops, a KitchenAid appliance package with double ovens, 36" gas cook top and custom cabinetry. The upgraded lighting package includes gorgeous chandeliers and pendant lighting. This home’s primary retreat features a pop-up ceiling, double vanity, and huge closet with a built-in chest of drawers. The covered back porch is perfect for entertaining, ready for an outdoor kitchen and finished with stained tongue and groove ceilings. You will not want to miss this beautiful new home!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $599,000
