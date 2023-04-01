Reece Homes "Elizabeth" plan comes to Greenbrier! U-shaped kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and large island. Reece's signature mudroom opens to laundry room and connects to master closet. Restful and spacious primary bedroom features a tray ceiling. En suite comes equipped with split double vanity, garden tub, walk-in shower, closeted toilet, and spacious walk-in closet. Front bedrooms have spacious closets, and full bathrooms! Fourth bedroom and full bathroom are located by an oversized game room! Large back patio provides the perfect space for all outdoor activities! Greenbrier has beautiful walking paths nestled beside mature trees, and you're a short drive away from grocery stores, dining, and medical facilities! Move-in ready late March! NEW HOME INCENTIVE: 10K your way can be applied to closing costs, upgrades, sales price, and more! See your agent for details!