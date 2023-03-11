Enjoy Spacious Country Living in the quiet Messina Hof Estates! Boxwood Homes presents this 2,400 square foot home nestled on a 1.02 acre lot. This floor plan presents 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a study, and a 2 car garage. Entering through the front door beautiful wood floors carry you through the living, kitchen, and dining area. Large picture windows and a vaulted ceiling make the living and kitchen feel super spacious and a stately brick fireplace with built-in cabinetry really completes this space! The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk in pantry and a large island. Off of the dining room you can access your back patio and private back yard. Step into your luxurious master suite with his/hers vanities, bathtub, a large walk in shower, and a sizable walk in-closet! This home has room for everyone with spacious secondary bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets. Residents of the subdivision have access to the Four Diamond accommodations of the Messina Hof Winery and Resort. This home is only minutes from shopping, hospitals, and all that Bryan has to offer.