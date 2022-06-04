4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $588,814

Reece Homes "Elizabeth" plan comes to Oakmont! Homes kitchen features Quartzite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and large island. Reece homes signature mudroom opens to homes laundry room and connects to master closet. Master bedroom features a tray ceiling. En suite comes equipped with split double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, closeted toilet, and spacious walk-in closet. Front bedroom has a spacious closet, and a full bathroom is across the hall. Two additional bedrooms, and full bathroom are located by homes game room! Large, covered back patio has a vaulted ceiling, providing the perfect space for all outdoor activities! Homes design features include quartzite and granite countertops throughout, hardwood flooring, custom lighting, and custom cabinetry!