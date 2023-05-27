Welcome home to 3345 Stoneleigh in the desirable Greenbrier Subdivision. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features an expansive living room anchored by a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. Countless features include a formal dining room, chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, butler's pantry, and a gas cooktop, all perfect for gatherings and endless entertaining. The striking exterior features brick and stone with architectural siding accents and designer fixtures creating an alluring curb appeal. Enjoy high-end finishes such as engineered hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings, and quartz countertops. Retreat into your resort-style primary suite or relax with a soothing bath in your freestanding tub. Outdoor entertaining is easy with an extended covered patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $585,000
