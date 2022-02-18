4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $585,000

Built in 2016, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage will wow you the minute you walk in. Upon entering the home, the first thing you see is the attention to detail, stunning wood ceiling accented by the wood tile inlay & stone fireplace. The kitchen takes center stage with a massive granite island & bar top seating. Gorgeous wood cabinets, walk in pantry, and a wine rack. Custom corbels just above the gas cooktop are spice racks & two more spice racks below. The large formal dining room off the kitchen can serve as an office, dining or even converted to a fifth bedroom. If privacy is what you're after, then the layout is what you're looking for. The master bedroom sits at the back of the house w/ its own back patio access. Wood cabinets follow into the master bathroom with separate vanities. Relax in your soaker tub or stand under the rainwater shower head and let all your stress go down the drain. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are on the opposite side of the home. Two bedrooms share a bathroom w/double vanities. The third bedroom at the front of the home has its own bathroom. The driveway & patio were all extended for parking and entertaining. The in-ground pool is a dream during those hot Texas summers or take a dip in the hot tub during those cold winters. Want more? There's a movie screen set up right at the rocks. Roll the screen down and watch your favorite movie while having a swim party! An acre of land and just 12 mins from a grocery store, this home has it all!