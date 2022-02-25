4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $580,000

Beautiful peaceful and private one acre property with approximate 3312 square feet of living space! This pretty and well maintained brick home includes: entry foyer, formal dining, formal living area with high decorative ceilings. The living room also has a cozy brick (gas started) wood-burning fireplace. An updated chef's kitchen with two cooktops (one gas & one electric), built in oven, tons of cabinetry, and beautiful granite countertops. Kitchen is adjacent to eating area and family room. This home has a split bedroom plan with the master & private en suite on one side of the home, along with one bedroom and bath, and two additional bedrooms with one bath on the other side. Home also has a huge game/flex room which includes a small kitchenette area and full bathroom. This bonus space includes large french doors to the back yard making it perfect for entertaining! The home also has a gorgeous wood/beamed pavilion style carport, attached to the home, and can also double as an additional entertaining space for large parties and gatherings! That is not all! There is also a well-built 1200 square foot insulated workshop with tons of electrical outlets, bright lights, its own 200 amp circuit box, and 12' roll up door! Property is just 4 mins from Rellus Campus, 10 mins to downtown, and only 20 mins to Texas A&M Park. This is a truly a unique and wonderful property to make your own. Schedule your showing today!