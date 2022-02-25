Beautiful peaceful private 1 acre property with approx. 3312 sqft! Pretty & well maintained brick home has foyer, formal dining & living w/high decorative ceilings, cozy brick gas/wood fireplace, updated chef's kitchen w/two cooktops, built in oven, beautiful granite and adjacent to eating area & family room. Split floor-plan w/master & en suite, and 2nd bedroom and bath, and two other bedrooms w/one bath on the other side. Huge game/flex room w/ bar area & full bath, w/french doors to the backyard perfect for entertaining! Gorgeous attached wood/beamed pavilion style carport also could double as additional entertaining space! There is also a well-built 1200 sqft insulated workshop w/tons of electrical outlets, bright lights, its own 200 amp circuit box, and 12' roll up door! Property is just 4 mins from Rellus Campus, 10 mins to downtown, and only 20 mins to Texas A&M Park. This is a truly a unique and wonderful property to make your own. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $580,000
