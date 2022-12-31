 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $579,000

Looking for a new builder home? Look no further than this 4 bedroom, 3 bath w/ an office Ridgewood Custom Home! This home is located on a large lot in greenbrier subdivision in Bryan. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan, elegant formal dining, oversized living room with fireplace and built ins. The kitchen features a massive island, an abundance of cabinet and counter space, pot filler, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and more! Other features include granite countertops throughout, large master suite with free standing tub, large walk-in tile shower and huge walk in closet with built in dresser! Covered back patio with grill and mini fridge, and privacy fenced yard!! 16 seer HVAC unit, and tankless gas hot water heater. **Photos are sample photos of similar plan. Colors and features might vary**

