Imagine owning your own 1.25 acres overlooking the breathtaking countryside of North Country Estates. Here seats a hand-crafted home that is both captivating & functional, providing picture-perfect views and a design built with integrity and longevity. From architectural archways, porcelain wood plank tile floors, and knotty alder cabinets to the floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and beautiful crown molding. Layer that with large picture windows for your sunset views from every angle of this open floor plan. Who says you can't have it all? Meticulously maintained inside and out truly makes this home feel better than new. Updated hardware and newly painted fixtures, doors, shutters, and more. New paint inside & out. Spacious bedrooms! The master features a double tray ceiling with an option for ambient lighting; the bath equipped with a jetted tub & dual sinks, & accented with a luxurious oversized shower. If the space inside wasn't enough, check out the exterior amenities including the long driveway, a truly oversized garage, a 20x20 workshop complete with electricity, a large covered back porch, and the beautiful oak tree that sits in the back corner of the property, all privacy fenced in except on one side. Whether inside or out, there's plenty of room to entertain or escape. Other features include the tankless water heater, full gutters with leafguard, in-ground propane tank, underground utilities, no city taxes, and just minutes from the conveniences of the city.