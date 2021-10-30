 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $577,500

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $577,500

4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $577,500

Amazing custom-built farmhouse by Reece Homes located in new Oakmont subdivision just within walking distance of the Clubhouse. Beautifully designed with three-way split, each bedroom has a dedicated full bathroom. Open-concept kitchen, dining and living rooms with commanding oversized full masonry fireplace with gas starter. Kitchen features six-burner professional gas range, convection wall ovens, two farm sinks, wine and beverage refrigerators, ice maker and oversized walk-in pantry. Primary suite has free-standing tub, separate shower, two vanities and access to laundry room. Multi-zoned patios are built for entertainment with large bar and prep spaces, built-in grill and refrigerator, large fireplace, tv, outdoor shower and adorable swing, hammock structure. Also, oversized two-car garage is air-conditioned and has access to backyard. Shopping, dining and medical nearby.

