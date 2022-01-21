4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $576,000

When Magruder Homes designed this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home with a bonus room and study, they had a certain buyer in mind...someone who needed space to stretch out with room for everyone in a beautiful design. Featuring an open concept living room, kitchen, and dining room with wood-look tile, a split floor plan, custom cabinetry, and granite or quartz counters throughout, this home appeals with both style and substance. The bonus room provides a great space to play or enjoy media time with loved ones, or an option for multi-generational households. Of course, this home has what you have come to expect from Magruder Homes: stunning elevation, beautiful mill-work, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work!