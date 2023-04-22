New construction by Hall Homes located in Oakmont, Bryan-College Station's newest master-planned neighborhood. This home boasts an open concept floor plan including 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a study. Each bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom. Hall Homes standard features include tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dining room, and living room. Energy Star rated stainless appliances in the kitchen, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Other energy efficient features include 14 seer heating and cooling systems, Low-E vinyl windows, and a Rheem tankless water heater.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $575,740
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan’s Kyle Kubichek’s never had to travel far when needing baseball advice.
Texas A&M fifth-year senior Sam Bennett is among 10 semifinalists for the Ben Hogan Award, which goes to the top men’s collegiate golfer b…
Reggie McNeal didn’t think he would ever get a chance to play on Kyle Field again.
It meant a lot for Braiden Hill to be presented his Aggie Ring from another Aggie on Friday.
Around 900 members of a specialty care gym in Bryan were notified via email last week that their gym, St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle C…