Escape to your very own retreat with this stunning Austin stone home on over 2 acres, just 5 minutes away from major retail & entertainment! Benefit from & epoxy-coated garage, tankless hot water for continuous hot water, no matter the crowd, crown molding throughout, level 5 granite throughout, & FIBER internet for the speediest of connectivity. Step inside to a gorgeous herringbone tiled floor & immediately to the right, a bonus office/formal dining/playroom. The open floor plan has a wall of windows to allow natural light to penetrate the space to encompass everyone - whether they are chilling on the couch in the enormous living room with an Austin stone fireplace or participating in the cooking in the upscale kitchen with a large eating island, walk-in pantry, wine rack, glass-fronted display cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Everyone is comfortable in their own oversized bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, one boasting a cathedral ceiling & wood beam accent. The master suite is the oasis you need offering a double trey ceiling, custom walk-in closet with two built-in dressers, jetted tub, separate tiled shower with rainhead, & separate vanities one with a sitting place just right for getting ready for your next outing. Relax on the epoxy-coated back patio overlooking the creek on the very back edge of your lot while enjoying the outdoor kitchen featuring a grill, fridge, & gas burner. This is the ultimate country feel while still close to city amenities!