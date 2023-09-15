Tons of potential is this charming country home. 14.4 acres of possibilities. 17 minutes from College Station, Bryan. Dedicated water well. The main house is on Rural water supply, its own aerobic septic system, all electric, Roof replaced 2021, HVAC replaced 2021, open concept, large kitchen, ample dining area, generous bedroom sizes, two full baths, roomy living area with raised ceiling.
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $575,000
-
- Updated
