Looking for a new builder home, look no further than this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Greenbrier subdivision! This home features a great open floor plan with tile flooring in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, large living room with fireplace, large windows to let lots of natural sunlight in, huge kitchen with large island, ample custom alder wood cabinet, granite counter tops, large primary suite with free standing tub, amazing walk in tile shower and huge walk in closet with built in cabinetry!! Covered back patio with outdoor grill, mini fridge and fenced backyard!!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $574,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Jalen Wydermyer continued to cement himself as one of Texas A&M’s best tight ends in school history during the Aggies’ 44-14 win over Sout…
A consultant’s report released by Texas A&M University on Monday recommends reorganizing the university’s Office of the Provost and Studen…
Two Texas A&M students are suing the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon and fraternity members after alleging they suffered severe skin burns …
Nothing quite moves the needle on Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork’s Twitter account like uniform and merchandise talk.
A Texas A&M associate professor of large animal surgery was recently indicted on a cruelty to livestock charge.
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair will retire after the 2021-22 season, officially making the announcement in a school release…
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the fifth time, according …
There are a number of ways Texas A&M fans could’ve celebrated the Aggies’ upset win over top-ranked Alabama on Oct. 9, such as buying drin…
Brazos County health officials reported four COVID-related deaths and 17 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.