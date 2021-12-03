Looking for a new builder home, look no further than this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in Greenbrier subdivision! This home features a great open floor plan with tile flooring in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, large living room with fireplace, large windows to let lots of natural sunlight in, huge kitchen with large island, ample custom alder wood cabinet, granite counter tops, large primary suite with free standing tub, amazing walk in tile shower and huge walk in closet with built in cabinetry!! Covered back patio with outdoor grill, mini fridge and fenced backyard!!
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $574,900
