4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $572,500

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 8/28 FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM. This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Tiffany Park neighborhood on a large cul-de-sac lot with plenty of room to make your back yard dreams come true! Step into the spacious downstairs area that will be flowing with wood look tile floors. Natural light pours into the living area through the stunning windows and is anchored with a gas fireplace, The kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with gas range, working island, walk-in pantry, HUGE walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry. The back patio will be entertainment ready with TV hook-ups and outdoor kitchen! Master suite boasts a walk-in closet, spacious walk-in shower with a fixed and rain head shower. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades.