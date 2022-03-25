4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $569,000

Quality, Convenience, Comfort is what you will find with this new build home presented by Creekview Custom Builders in Hidden Oaks Estates subdivision. Nestled on a huge lot by surrounding trees, this well designed floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, two dining areas, a study or flex room to meet your own personal needs. The centrally located family room has a wall of glass windows, plus the warmth of a fireplace accented with built-ins. Kitchen highlights stainless appliances, built in oven, gas cooktop, ample custom cabinets and granite counter top space, a large island-eating bar combination, plus a huge walk-in pantry. Primary bedroom suite offers tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, granite vanities, separate walk-in shower with tile surrounds and a soaker tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms, Matching hardware, lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout. Pre-wired for security system, central media panel, folding counter, and sink in utility room. Large covered back patio for relaxing with an outdoor grill and fridge front/partial back irrigation system, a 16 Seer HVAC system with programable thermostat and wi-fi, a tankless water heater. Depending on stage of completion, may still have time to make personal selections. Don't miss out on this lovely new build. Photos are of the same floor plan previously built. but with a front entry garage instead of a side entry garage. Exterior and interior selections will vary.