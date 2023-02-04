**Photos are sample photos of similar plan. Colors and features might vary* Looking for a new builder home? Look no further than this 4 bedroom, 3 bath w/ a flex room or office. This Ridgewood Custom Home is located on a large lot in greenbrier subdivision in Bryan. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan, oversized living room with fireplace and built ins. The kitchen features a massive island, an abundance of cabinet and counter space, pot filler, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and more! Other features include granite countertops throughout, large master suite with free standing tub, large walk-in tile shower and huge walk in closet with built in dresser! Covered back patio with built in grill, and privacy fenced yard!! 16 seer HVAC unit, and tankless gas hot water heater. **Photos are sample photos of similar plan. Colors and features might vary**
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $560,000
